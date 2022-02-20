St. Cloud Cathedral danced to a championship for the second day in a row Saturday, winning the Minnesota high school High Kick dance championship in Target Center.

Cathedral won the Jazz championship Friday, ending a run of three titles by Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd. The same was true Saturday. Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd had won the past three High Kick championships but finished third Saturday. The Shadows finished second in Jazz.

Yellow Medicine East finished second in Class 1A High Kick after taking third in Jazz.

It was St. Cloud Cathedral's second sweep of the dance titles; the first came in 2010. St. Cloud Cathedral also won High Kick titles in 2005, 2008 and 2009.