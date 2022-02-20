St. Cloud Cathedral danced to a championship for the second day in a row Saturday, winning the Minnesota high school High Kick dance championship in Target Center.
Cathedral won the Jazz championship Friday, ending a run of three titles by Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd. The same was true Saturday. Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd had won the past three High Kick championships but finished third Saturday. The Shadows finished second in Jazz.
Yellow Medicine East finished second in Class 1A High Kick after taking third in Jazz.
It was St. Cloud Cathedral's second sweep of the dance titles; the first came in 2010. St. Cloud Cathedral also won High Kick titles in 2005, 2008 and 2009.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Shumate scores 29 to lead Toledo over Cent. Michigan 68-66
JT Shumate matched his season high with 29 points as Toledo narrowly defeated Central Michigan 68-66 on Saturday night.
Sports
Devoe leads Georgia Tech past Pitt to end three-game skid
Michael Devoe scored 22 points, Rodney Howard scored 14 and Georgia Tech beat Pittsburgh 68-62 on Saturday night to end its three-game losing streak.
Sports
South Carolina Upstate tops Charleston Southern 78-73 in OT
Bryson Mozone had 20 points and 11 rebounds and South Carolina Upstate scored the last five points in overtime to beat Charleston Southern 78-73 on Saturday.
Sports
Drexel tops Elon 71-60
Xavier Bell, Coletrane Washington and Melik Martin scored 12 points apiece as Drexel defeated Elon 71-60 on Saturday.
Sports
McKnight powers Western Kentucky past Old Dominion 73-64
Dayvion McKnight had 23 points as Western Kentucky beat Old Dominion 73-64 on Saturday for its seventh straight victory.