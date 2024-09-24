News & Politics

St. Anthony to vote on mosque, community center Tuesday

The Tibyan Center hopes to move into a former Bremer Bank on Lowry Avenue.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 24, 2024 at 1:47PM

The St. Anthony City Council on Tuesday will consider a zoning request that would allow a former bank building to be used for a mosque and Islamic youth center.

The Tibyan Center bought the former Bremer Bank property on the 2400 block of Lowry Avenue NE. with plans to renovate the building. The site once had been slated to become a 76-unit multi-housing project, but it did not move forward, according to a memo on Tuesday’s City Council agenda and packet.

St. Anthony’s Planning Commission approved the Tibyan request, though some residents did express concerns about traffic and parking needs. The city’s zoning ordinance does allow for religious assemblies on the property.

Since May, when news about the Tibyan Center planned to move into the building, vandals struck at least eight times and did significant damage. Thieves also stole computers and other items.

But the center is still planning to open once the city gives its final approval.

about the writer

Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather. 

See More

More from News & Politics

See More
Duluth

Duluth mental health crisis team is funded one more year after mayor proposes cut

A woman who is medicated for mental health issues but hasn't finished drug treatment is kicked out of CHUM, Duluth's only homeless shelter, for disrupting the other clients. Officer Angela Robertson, far right, went out of her way to get her a bed for the night.]The police department in Duluth is the first in Minnesota to use an embedded a social worker in a pilot program. Richard Tsong-Taatarii/rtsong-taatarii@startribune.com

Mayor Roger Reinert excluded money for the crisis response team to focus on core city services and avoid property tax increases.

Twin Cities Suburbs

This Twin Cities school is locking up cellphones. How’s it working out?

card image
Twin Cities Suburbs

10-year sentence for man who fatally shot woman in Apple Valley in 2022