The St. Anthony City Council on Tuesday will consider a zoning request that would allow a former bank building to be used for a mosque and Islamic youth center.
St. Anthony to vote on mosque, community center Tuesday
The Tibyan Center hopes to move into a former Bremer Bank on Lowry Avenue.
The Tibyan Center bought the former Bremer Bank property on the 2400 block of Lowry Avenue NE. with plans to renovate the building. The site once had been slated to become a 76-unit multi-housing project, but it did not move forward, according to a memo on Tuesday’s City Council agenda and packet.
St. Anthony’s Planning Commission approved the Tibyan request, though some residents did express concerns about traffic and parking needs. The city’s zoning ordinance does allow for religious assemblies on the property.
Since May, when news about the Tibyan Center planned to move into the building, vandals struck at least eight times and did significant damage. Thieves also stole computers and other items.
But the center is still planning to open once the city gives its final approval.
