Bam! Emeril Lagasse and son will cook at Spoon and Stable’s Synergy Series.

Secchi’s New York City Rezdôra garnered a Michelin star for its evocatively named pastas, such as “Grandma Walking Through Forest in Emilia.” Lagasse is well known, of course, for his long-running Food Network shows, New Orleans and national restaurant empires, and a line of cooking products. Gourdet, a two-time “Top Chef” finalist and cookbook author, showcases African and Caribbean flavors at his live-fire restaurant Kann. Zepeda, also a “Top Chef” contestant, taps her experiences traveling throughout Mexico for all her concepts, including her latest lounge in San Diego, Leu Leu.