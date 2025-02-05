Eat & Drink

Bam! Emeril Lagasse and son will cook at Spoon and Stable’s Synergy Series.

Also joining the lineup of Gavin Kaysen’s collaborative dinners are a Michelin chef from New York and two “Top Chef” alums.

By Sharyn Jackson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 5, 2025 at 4:30PM
EJ Lagasse and Emeril Lagasse of Emeril's in New Orleans are among the chefs participating in Spoon and Stable's Synergy Series.

A star-studded lineup of visiting chefs is coming to Minneapolis this year for the Synergy Series, Spoon and Stable’s annual slate of collaborative dinners hosted by chef Gavin Kaysen. Among them: a “Top Chef” finalist turned TV personality, a San Diego-based “culinary anthropologist” of Mexican cuisine, and a New Yorker with Italian roots and a Michelin star.

The biggest star of them all? Emeril Lagasse, the New Orleans-based celebrity chef with the catchphrase heard round the world.

Lagasse will be joined by his son, EJ Lagasse, to cook with Kaysen this summer.

The complete lineup is:

April 10-11: Stefano Secchi of Rezdôra in New York City.

July 17-18: Emeril Lagasse and EJ Lagasse of Emeril’s in New Orleans.

Sept. 11-12: Gregory Gourdet of Kann in Portland, Ore.

Dec. 4-5: Claudette Zepeda of Chispa Hospitality, San Diego.

Stefano Secchi of Rezdôra in New York City.

Secchi’s New York City Rezdôra garnered a Michelin star for its evocatively named pastas, such as “Grandma Walking Through Forest in Emilia.” Lagasse is well known, of course, for his long-running Food Network shows, New Orleans and national restaurant empires, and a line of cooking products. Gourdet, a two-time “Top Chef” finalist and cookbook author, showcases African and Caribbean flavors at his live-fire restaurant Kann. Zepeda, also a “Top Chef” contestant, taps her experiences traveling throughout Mexico for all her concepts, including her latest lounge in San Diego, Leu Leu.

Chef Gregory Gourdet of Kann in Portland, Ore.

In addition to preparing, with Kaysen’s team, a full tasting dinner and a shorter bar menu, each chef will speak with leadership coach Alison Arth in a “Dialogue” at the American Swedish Institute.

Kaysen launched the Synergy Series in 2015 as both a collaborative event with other high-profile chefs and a fundraiser for charitable causes, raising more than $300,000 over the past decade. The 2025 events will raise money for Second Harvest Heartland.

Reservations for the full tastings are $495 and include beverage pairings, tax and gratuity. Bookings will become available on the first of the month ahead of each event. (Big spenders can buy a season pass starting at noon on Feb. 17 for $2,500 per person, which includes the full tasting menu, beverage pairings, tax, gratuity, a special gift at each dinner and tickets to each Dialogue.)

The bar and lounge seatings are $195 and can be reserved two weeks in advance, with some walk-in availability.

Dialogue tickets are released on the first of the month prior to the chef appearances, and are $10.

Kaysen is also releasing a self-published book, “The Synergy Series,” that looks back at the past 10 years of the series. It will be available for purchase for $50 along with the reservations.

Reservations will be available on Tock.

Claudette Zepeda of Chispa Hospitality, San Diego.
Sharyn Jackson

Reporter

Sharyn Jackson is a features reporter covering the Twin Cities' vibrant food and drink scene.

