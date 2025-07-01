‘Speech-police regime’: Big Tech trade group sues Minnesota over social media transparency law

Social media companies like Meta, Snapchat and X are scheduled to start sharing more information with consumers about usage rates and content practices under a new Minnesota transparency law that took effect Tuesday.
A powerful trade association and lobbying firm representing Big Tech wants to block the requirements, arguing in a federal lawsuit that the state’s regulations violate free speech rights protected by the First Amendment.
The law requires social media companies to publicly disclose user engagement statistics, content assessment, notification practices, interaction rates between user accounts and product experiments. It passed in 2024, as Minnesota and other states have sought to regulate some aspects of online conduct.
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has released two reports showing the potential harms of artificial intelligence and social media on the mental health of Minnesotans. Children were found to be frequent targets of harassment and online bullying, the latest report found, and other users frequently receive graphic or disturbing content or become targets of unwanted contact and fraud.
The lawsuit challenging Minnesota’s law mirrors other legal challenges that have come up across the country in recent years as state lawmakers seek to regulate social media and Big Tech, absent broader federal oversight.
Similar to lawsuits filed by Big Tech against laws in New York and California, the trade group NetChoice argues in the Minnesota case that the First Amendment’s wide protections on free speech shield social media companies from making mandatory disclosures. Many of the arguments draw on court precedents on free speech protections involving news publications.
Minnesota’s law is unconstitutional because it requires sharing information about “editorial” decisions in order to publish content, the lawsuit contends. NetChoice also argues the state is attempting to dictate which messages are publicized and which are not, a core part of a Supreme Court case last year involving the Big Tech lobby. The lawsuit also cites several provisions of Minnesota’s law as being vague and likely unenforceable.
NetChoice accuses Ellison of running a “speech-police regime” by requiring the disclosures.