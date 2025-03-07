Special election in pivotal Minnesota House race slated for Tuesday

First, assume the unlikely event that the GOP wins the seat. If so, then the Republicans have 68 votes in the House and they can pass legislation. They will adopt many bills seeking to repeal the results of the DFL trifecta from the last session, setting up a fight with the Senate and the Governor. The conflict is clear here and what we result is hard to predict. Even if there is no effort to repeal,. the GOP House will have different budget priorities going forward compared to the Senate and the Governor. Given the deteriorating budget situation as a result of the fiscal forecast, expect major battles, special session, and threat of government shutdown.