A special election for a Minnesota House seat on Tuesday will determine who represents an east-metro suburban district and possibly alter the balance of power at the Capitol.
Special election in pivotal Minnesota House race slated for Tuesday
Uncertainty over east-metro seat prompted drama, boycott at Capitol. Democrat David Gottfried is running against Republican Paul Wikstrom.
If Democrat David Gottfried win the reliably blue District 40B seat, which covers Roseville, Shoreview, Mounds View, Falcon Heights and other communities, the House will be tied 67-67. A win by Republican Paul Wikstrom would give the House GOP a 68-66 majority.
Regardless of the result of the election, Hamline University political science Professor David Schultz said he expects partisan gridlock at the Capitol to continue. Everything will be subject to bipartisan negotiation if the House is brought to a tie, as 68 votes are needed to pass bills. And if Republicans win a majority, deals would still need to be made with the DFL-led Senate.
“Major bills such as the budget will be difficult compromises within the House and then with the Senate and the governor,” Schultz said.
The initial winner of the District 40B seat was DFLer Curtis Johnson. But a judge later found Johnson ineligible to serve because he failed to meet the state’s residency requirement, ultimately prompting Tuesday’s special election between Gottfried and Wikstrom.
The legal ruling temporarily shifted a 67-67 split in the chamber to a 67-66 advantage for Republicans, who abandoned power-sharing negotiations with Democrats and attempted to take control of the chamber and committees when the legislative session began in January.
Democrats boycotted the session for three weeks to prevent Republicans from getting a quorum, the number of members needed to conduct business. In January, the state Supreme Court confirmed that 68 votes are needed to do any business in the House.
Gottfried, a Shoreview resident who grew up in Roseville, said in an email to the Star Tribune last month that he’s running because he sees “a need for governance that centers shared values and practical policy.”
He said he’s most passionate about lowering the cost of prescriptions, housing, and childcare, and will work to increase wages and access to affordable health care.
Gottfried works at a local law firm as a pro bono specialist.
Wikstrom, a longtime Shoreview resident who has had an engineering and management career in the aerospace and medical device industries, said in a statement to the Star Tribune he’s concerned about high taxes and the state budget, and supports efforts to rein in crime and fraud in state government.
A recent state budget forecast predicts a nearly $6 billion deficit in coming years that “deepens my concern about state spending. We need to spend responsibly and maintain a reserve for future deficits,” he said.
If Republicans win the seat, Schultz predicts they may seek to repeal laws that were passed by the DFL trifecta over the past two years, “setting up a fight with the Senate and [DFL Gov. Tim Walz].” Should that occur, the outcome will be hard to predict, he said.
Schultz also pointed out that the GOP has vastly different budget priorities than the Senate and Walz.
If both parties fail to work together to craft a budget by the time the Legislature adjourns May 19, it could result in a special session and perhaps a government shutdown, he said.
Star Tribune staff writer Ryan Faircloth contributed to this report.
Clarity may be the last thing this special election brings.
First, assume the unlikely event that the GOP wins the seat. If so, then the Republicans have 68 votes in the House and they can pass legislation. They will adopt many bills seeking to repeal the results of the DFL trifecta from the last session, setting up a fight with the Senate and the Governor. The conflict is clear here and what we result is hard to predict. Even if there is no effort to repeal,. the GOP House will have different budget priorities going forward compared to the Senate and the Governor. Given the deteriorating budget situation as a result of the fiscal forecast, expect major battles, special session, and threat of government shutdown.
Second, assume the more likely DFL win and we now have a 67/67 split. This is even more confusing. Assume straight party line votes, neither party has 68 votes to pass legislation. Major bills such as the budget will be difficult compromises within the House and then with the Senate and the governor. The 67--67 split makes the first scenario worse.
In either case, the trifecta is over. Neither the DFL nor the GOP know how to compromise because neither have had to do that for the last two years. Nor has the governor.
Finally, given the looming Trump cuts, whatever budget is made this session could be totally upended by future federal cuts of which we cannot predict.
We are entering an age of uncertainty in an era of fiscal austerity.
