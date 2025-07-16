Speaker Mike Johnson and other Republicans break with Trump on Epstein

One of the leading Republicans on Capitol Hill broke with the Trump administration’s decision not to release the files of deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein as the controversy deepened over the handling of an issue that has caused unprecedented division among the GOP base.
House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-Louisiana) told right-wing podcaster Benny Johnson on Tuesday that he supported the release of the Epstein files, days after President Donald Trump’s Justice Department said the matter was effectively closed. Johnson is a close Trump ally and has never broken so publicly with the president on an issue.
“I’m for transparency,” Johnson told Benny Johnson. “It’s a very delicate subject, but we should put everything out there and let the people decide it.”
Even as Johnson publicly called for the files to be released, he opposed a procedural motion advanced Tuesday by Democrats that would have set up a House vote to release them.
On the podcast, Speaker Johnson said that Attorney General Pam Bondi “needs to come forward and explain” the confusion she has brewed after she said in interviews earlier this year that the purported Epstein “client list” was sitting on her desk for review, suggesting it would be released. Bondi and other Justice Department officials now say the client list — which some claim would reveal the names of powerful figures who allegedly participated in Epstein’s crimes — does not exist.
“I like Pam. I think she’s done a good job, but we need the DOJ focusing on the major priorities,” he said. “I’m anxious to put this behind us.”
The rift with the Trump administration over an issue near to the heart of the president’s MAGA base suggests that the roiling debate over Epstein is far from over. Many of the president’s supporters believed him when they were promised that once he was restored to the White House, his administration would release the files that Trump long claimed his predecessor was hiding. Now, they are angry.
But Trump is backing Bondi and has called for his supporters to move on.