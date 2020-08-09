Last Wednesday the Lynx were able to beat a winless New York team even with center Sylvia Fowles on the bench with a sore calf. Sunday, against an athletic, talented L.A. Sparks team it was a different story.

With Fowles again out, the Lynx were soundly beaten, 97-81, by the Sparks at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

It broke a four-game winning streak for the Lynx (5-2).

The Lynx defense struggled for more than three of the four quarters. The Sparks (4-3) shot 65.5 percent, the best by a Lynx opponent in franchise history. The Sparks were also 13-for-22 on three-pointers.

The Lynx trailed by 10 at the half but came out strong in the third quarter, with a 23-11 run that gave them a 61-59 lead. But the Sparks scored the final seven points of the third, and then opened the fourth with five straight and the lead was 10.

From there the Sparks cruised against a Lynx team that had too many problems on the defensive end.

Box score: Los Angeles 97, Lynx 81

Riquna Williams led the Sparks with 21 points. Seimone Augustus, playing in her first game against her former team, scored 13. Candace Parker came an assist away from a triple-double.

For the Lynx, rookie Crystal Dangerfield came to play, with a career-high 29 points. But the Lynx — who had an amazing 36-15 edge in points off turnovers — couldn’t follow her lead. The Lynx shot 26-for-46. Bridget Carleton scored 15 points, and Damiris Dantas had 15.

The Sparks have won nine of the past 10 regular-season games between the teams.

The Star Tribune is not be traveling to Florida for NBA and WNBA coverage. This article was written using the television broadcast and video interviews before and/or after the game.