If you thought fruitcake was a hard sell during the holidays, one of those obligatory desserts you have to get but no one wants, you might reconsider. A new offering from Spam, Minnesota's proudest export, is taking dense and fruity holiday cakes in a whole new direction.

Behold, Spam Figgy Pudding. Blessedly, this is a limited edition item from the square ham maker (though when you add in Spam's uncanny shelf life, you just might be able to keep one around for next Christmas, too). It's touted as bringing "notes of cinnamon and nutmeg combined with fig and orange flavors" to the salty mystery meat.

The company even provides a few recipes for this seasonal ... treat? Try Figgy Pudding Holiday Skewers, with chunks of meat pierced alongside actual figs and red onion. Or a Holiday Charcuterie Board, or a Spiced Dutch Baby Pancake.

If all this is leaving you with more questions than answers, Spam has made a video, entitled "We Wish You a Figgy Christmas," that's pretty cute, if nothing else. The Washington Post also does a deep-dive review of the new product.

The 12-ounce cans, which were released this morning, are already sold out on Spam's website. But you might be able to grab some from Amazon ($10 for 2) and Walmart ($14 for 2).