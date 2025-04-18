Opinion: Is space tourism a human rights violation?

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
The visceral physiological response in my body while reading news headlines this week was undeniable.
As most of us do, I follow news online along with my first, second and third cups of morning coffee from within my comfortable home in Shoreview. Checking the major news outlets, as well as my favorite social media, the world moves at a fast pace, and I don’t want to miss anything. From the very serious latest conflict updates from Israel, Ukraine or Haiti to the less serious but equally important fashion updates from Victoria Beckham, J-Lo or Katie Holmes, we all know that the scope of breaking news is large and varied.
During my morning headline skimming recently, I saw the headlines celebrating the all-female space flight, bringing space tourism into the news once again. New opportunities for the ultra-wealthy to purchase a ticket to space remain. The price? News sources state that starting at $50,000 and skyrocketing as quickly as the spacecraft in which they will travel, the seats are selling out at a record pace. Going to space! The experience of a lifetime! Every young child’s dream!
While this is an exciting venture for those who can afford it, after committing nearly 30 years of my life to living among and empowering the poor, oppressed and marginalized of the Majority World, the thought of a person of means spending tens of thousands of dollars for a thrill ride caused my soul great anxiety. Day after day, month after month, year after year, I travel the world seeking major resource investments to relieve poverty and create homegrown economic systems for those who need help the most.
In the work that I do, the least expensive seat on a trip to space could feed nearly 10,000 people for a month in an area of the world where another news headline reported that people are participating in “Hunger Games” for a chance to win daily rations that would prevent their children from starving.
That same least expensive seat on a trip to space could provide urgent medical care to 5,000 people who have sold their children into bonded labor to pay their medical bills.