Opinion: Is space tourism a human rights violation?

As most of us do, I follow news online along with my first, second and third cups of morning coffee from within my comfortable home in Shoreview. Checking the major news outlets, as well as my favorite social media, the world moves at a fast pace, and I don’t want to miss anything. From the very serious latest conflict updates from Israel, Ukraine or Haiti to the less serious but equally important fashion updates from Victoria Beckham, J-Lo or Katie Holmes, we all know that the scope of breaking news is large and varied.