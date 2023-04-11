Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

A pork processing plant in southern Minnesota is poised to shut down and permanently lay off more than a thousand people if a new owner for the Windom operation can not soon be found.

HyLife Foods filed notice with the state this week that its efforts to turn the business around have been unsuccessful.

"We have had to combat a number of challenges, including inflationary pressures, high grain costs, foreign exchange rates and the plant's operational losses," HyLife wrote. "For some time now, the company has been exploring several strategic options that would have enabled it to continue go-forward operations despite these financial challenges. Unfortunately, so far, these efforts have not been successful."

Canada-based HyLife bought 75% ownership of the plant from Mankato-based Taylor Corp. in 2020. Minnesota businessman Glen Taylor and a group of investors bought the former beef-packing plant in 2016, creating Prime Pork and Comfrey Farms.

Glen Taylor owns the Star Tribune as a separate investment.

The Windom plant can process 1.2 million hogs annually — about a third of HyLife's processing capacity.

HyLife has grown the headcount at the plant substantially, likely as a result of increased demand during the pandemic. There were about 650 employees when HyLife took over the plant, and 1,007 are expected to be laid off if the plant closes. None are represented by a union.

Layoffs could begin as early as April 17 and end as late as June 2.