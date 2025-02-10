Southern Minnesota man sentenced to 17 years in prison for sexual exploitation of child in Thailand

Because of the search and questioning, Sokel missed his flight back to the United States, allowing time for law enforcement to search his apartment in Blooming Prairie. There, they seized two computers, a tablet, several memory cards and a Canon camera in his apartment, which contained images of child pornography, as well as receipts for Western Union payments to the mother of the children in Thailand. Sokel’s ex-girlfriend, who was housesitting his apartment while he was abroad, said her daughters, who were now adults, accused Sokel of molesting them when they were minors. The daughters confirmed the allegations to federal authorities.