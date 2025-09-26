Minnesota’s Oat Mafia ‘sitting on nearly all’ of its harvest, with no buyer in line

Farmers in southeastern Minnesota are staring down the prospect of storing thousands of tons of oats with no profitable place to send them.
If that doesn’t change soon, fewer farmers might grow the crop next season and beyond, dashing the hopes of water quality advocates who see oats as a proven way to reduce nitrate pollution.
“The only way to make this work is to have buyers,” said Martin Larsen, who farms oats, corn and soy outside Byron. “We’re sitting on nearly all our oats.”
The self-styled “Oat Mafia” Larsen co-founded collectively planted 6,000 acres of oats this year, but ran into trouble before harvest. La Crosse Milling Co., which planned to buy some of the group’s crop, didn’t have room for the whole harvest. The next best place to sell the oats would take them at 50 cents less per bushel.
That leaves about 600,000 bushels of oats bound for bins until a buyer emerges. And that comes as farmers also need to hold on to soybeans to wait for buyers and better prices as tariffs keep China from buying American soy.
As a result, the financial risk of planting oats is becoming too great, Larsen said, keeping otherwise eager farmers on the sidelines and threatening to reduce Minnesota’s already small acreage of oats next season.
Without a consistent market, the win-win promise of a new crop and cleaner water will “not have the broad impact” the state needs, Larsen said.
“We need to grow corn and soybeans differently or grow something different than corn and soybeans or we will not fix the nitrate problem in southeast Minnesota,” he said.