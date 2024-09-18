Mahtomedi’s volleyball team started the 2023 season 3-7. But still, the Zephyrs peaked at the right time and made it to state for a second year in a row.
Mahtomedi volleyball keeps clicking, stays undefeated with sweep of South St. Paul
Mahtomedi got 14 kills each from senior outside hitter Kaili Malvey and senior middle blocker Silvie Graetzer, helping the Zephyrs beat visiting South St. Paul 25-17, 25-18, 25-10.
This go-around, undefeated Mahtomedi (10-0) hasn’t taken long at all to start clicking.
On Tuesday night, 14 kills each from senior outside hitter Kaili Malvey and senior middle blocker Silvie Graetzer helped the Zephyrs sweep visiting South St. Paul 25-17, 25-18, 25-10.
After the program’s first trip to state in 2022, then returning in 2023, the team is thriving. With seven seniors and five juniors on the roster and all its starters returning, Mahtomedi “started at such a higher point this season,” Graetzer said. “And now our end goal is so much higher. We’re not there to get to state. We’re there to do damage at state.”
Against South St. Paul (14-4), the Zephyrs dealt with injuries to two sidelined starters heading into the match and faced the Packers’ high-swinging outside hitter, senior Alaina Panagiotopoulos.
“[Our injured players, Sahar Ramaley and Katie Hergenrader] pushed us to play for each other, and I think we really executed,” Malvey said.
Nine digs and 14 service receptions by junior libero Claire Crothers, plus six blocks by Graetzer, helped numb the swinging sting of Panagiotopoulos’ eight kills. They prepped for her in practice, focusing on eye work in blocking drills and taking up space on the court.
Another offseason key for the Zephyrs took place 10 minutes down the road in Lake Elmo. While not all of last year’s starters played club, all of them participated in club training this year, with a big Zephyrs contingent at Kokoro Volleyball. Even if the Zephyrs weren’t on the same team at Kokoro, they saw each other in the weight room, learned similar schemes.
“We were taught, for the most part, all the same things, so we gelled together super quick,” Malvey said.
Mahtomedi’s strong start has turned players’ excited focus toward their Oct. 10 matchup against Tartan — last year’s Metro East conference champion, after the Zephyrs won the title in 2022.
Carlos Correa’s two-run single in the 10th gave the Twins a two-run lead, but host Cleveland rallied for three runs off Ronny Henriquez to send Minnesota to a crushing loss.