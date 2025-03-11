A South St. Paul city council member’s in-home day care has had its license indefinitely suspended and the county Attorney’s Office is considering criminal charges after a child at the facility was possibly exposed to a harmful substance.
South St. Paul council member’s license indefinitely suspended amid investigation into her day care
Council Member Pam Bakken has had her license suspended as the Dakota County Attorney’s Office reviews case involving a child potentially exposed to toxins at her day care.
In a letter dated March 4, the Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS) informed Council Member Pam Bakken that her license to provide family child care at her house in the 300 block of Grand Avenue W. was suspended and she was prohibited from operating as a child care provider.
“DHS cannot ensure the health and safety of the children served by your program at this time,” the letter stated. “DHS has determined that the health, safety, and rights of children in your care continue to be at imminent risk of harm. Therefore, DHS is suspending your license to provide family child care.”
According to the letter, DHS said Bakken was “responsible for maltreatment,” “failed to provide required supervision,” “failed to ensure that children did not have access to toxins” and committed other violations.
Bakken, who has owned and operated a home day care since 2006, didn’t respond to requests for comment Monday afternoon.
In December, DHS temporarily suspended Bakken’s license. While the details of what prompted the order haven’t officially been publicized, Lakeville Police Chief Brad Paulson told the Minnesota Star Tribune in February that his department was investigating a December incident at the day care involving a child who was potentially exposed to a harmful substance.
Paulson said Monday that his department had forwarded the case to the Dakota County Attorney’s Office to review for possible criminal charges. On Monday, the Dakota County Attorney’s Office confirmed in a statement it had received the case for charging consideration, but a spokeswoman was unable to provide a timeline on the review.
Last month at a packed South St. Paul City Council meeting, some residents called for Bakken to resign while others supported her.
City administrators didn’t immediately return requests for comment Monday.
Eva Herscowitz of the Minnesota Star Tribune contributed to this story.
