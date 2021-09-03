The FBI is conducting a final background check on former U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger to return to the job he held from 2014 to 2017, according to multiple sources, who say this is typically the final step before the White House formally announces a nomination.

Such investigations, called special inquiries, typically carry a short deadline for agents to complete their work. But it is unclear when the White House would make any public announcement on the nomination.

Multiple sources with knowledge of the process described the final stages of Luger's candidacy, speaking on the condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to speak publicly. Luger was one of three finalists for the job, along with former assistant federal prosecutors Surya Saxena and Lola Velazquez-Aguilu. It is uncommon for more than one candidate to reach the final background check phase. Sources tell the Star Tribune that Luger has since emerged this week as the expected nominee, barring complications.

Minnesota U.S. Sens. Tina Smith and Amy Klobuchar led a search committee for the job, which also included law enforcement officials and prosecutors from around the state. Luger would succeed Erica MacDonald, a Donald Trump appointee who stepped down earlier this year at Biden's request.

While the FBI must complete its work in a short time frame, it can still take months for the White House to announce nominations: the Star Tribune first reported that agents were conducting a final inquiry into MacDonald's candidacy in Feb. 2018, but Trump did not nominate her for the job until two months later.

Luger was ordered to resign himself soon after Trump took office in 2017. If nominated by the White House and confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Luger would be at least the fourth U.S. Attorney to return for a second term. He has been working in private practice as an attorney for Jones Day in Minneapolis since leaving office.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to startribune.com for more updates.

Staff writer Andy Mannix contributed to this report.

