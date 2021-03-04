There's a reunion on the Vikings defensive line as Stephen Weatherly announced Thursday morning he's returning to Minnesota for "round two." It's a one-year deal for Weatherly, a league source added.

Weatherly, the Vikings' 2016 seventh-round pick out of Vanderbilt, was released last month by the Carolina Panthers after one season. He had signed a two-year, $12.5 million deal in free agency last year after playing out his four-year rookie deal in Minnesota.

"Back to the Twin City for round 2!" Weatherly wrote from his verified Instagram account.

Only cornerback Mackensie Alexander has more NFL starts from the Vikings' 2016 draft class than Weatherly, who was a standout reserve with six sacks and 11 tackles for losses between the 2018 and 2019 seasons. He had no sacks as a starter in Carolina last fall.

Weatherly's addition, like each one the Vikings make this offseason, will have to be balanced by a cap-strapped front office that needs to make more "tough business decisions," according to general manager Rick Spielman, before all NFL teams are required to be under the 2021 salary cap by March 17. The team started by releasing tight end Kyle Rudolph on Tuesday.

