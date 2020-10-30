Q: I have an older TV with a coaxial digital audio output, not the optical digital connection used with most soundbars. Is there a way I can use my TV with a soundbar?

A: You can purchase a coaxial-to-optical digital converter and use it between the TV and soundbar. The Techole brand converter is a good one and sells for $15 on Amazon.

Cookin' up some good products

Q: I read what you wrote last week about the Panasonic Multi-Oven and absolutely love the concept. Do they make a version that mounts under kitchen cabinets?

A: The Multi-Oven has a vent in the back that releases hot air, so this must be taken into account when mounting. Panasonic offers the NN-CD87KS trim kit, which creates a space around the oven if it is built into cabinetry. If you are looking for a replacement for your over-the-range microwave, Panasonic says this oven is not designed for that.

While we're on the subject of cooking, I have several other suggestions to consider.

ThermoWorks makes some of the best temperature-monitoring devices available, and last year I recommended both their $34 ThermoPop instant-read thermometer and $99 Smoke BBQ Alarm Thermometer. This year you can add the $35 ThermoWorks DOT Alarm Thermometer with Probe to the list. The DOT combines the accuracy ThermoWorks is known for with survivability up to 700 degrees F. (thermoworks.com)

Want to try cooking with the sun? The GoSun Go is a small solar oven that sells for $139. It uses solar rays to bake, roast, steam or boil, even in cold or cloudy weather. It weighs only 2 pounds and has enough capacity to cook a meal for two people. (gosun.com)

Electric-powered wood pellet grills can be used to grill, smoke, roast and bake and have become increasingly popular for their ease of use and the way they add wood flavor to the food. After years of hearing a friend rave about his wood pellet grill and its great flavors, I decided to get one for myself. I researched several of them, but none of them satisfied me. Then a salesman introduced me to Camp Chef, and I have been a happy camper ever since.

The Camp Chef Gen 2 Slide & Grill wood pellet grill is available exclusively at Dick's Sporting Goods. It was the best-built and most reliable of all the makes and models I tested, and it has a patented ash clean-out system that makes it very easy to clean. A sliding deflector exposes the flames for grilling over fire, and it includes two temperature probes and an advanced digital controller that provides precise temperature control as well as the ability to set the smoke level. It is priced at $499.99, less than entry-level models from other brands, but with far superior construction, features and operation. Learn more at dickssportinggoods.com and campchef.com.

