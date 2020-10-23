Q: I read your column last week and tried to use the code VOTE2020 to save $100 on the Zvox AV157 TV speaker. The code did not work on either Amazon or zvox.com. How do I get the deal? I definitely want to get a speaker that makes it easier to understand TV dialogue!

A: I received a few e-mails like yours and checked with the company to see if there was a problem. They verified that the code works, and readers I checked with were successful in activating the discount after trying again.

I have a couple of ideas of what might be causing the problem. The $100 discount code, which is good through Election Day, works only on zvox.com and applies only to the AV157 SuperVoice TV Speaker, which regularly is $299. For those interested in a home theater soundbar with big sound at a similar price, the excellent Zvox SB380 soundbar is on sale for $199, reduced from $299 with no coupon code required.

A cool, hot gift

Every year I produce a holiday gift guide, but there never seems to be enough space to mention all the great products I would like to recommend. So I'd like to use this weekly column to highlight some exceptional products that make great gifts.

I am going to start with a unique cooking device that bears a passing resemblance to the Panasonic Countertop Induction Oven I touted back in 2017. When I told a friend about it, her response was, "How cool is that? I want one!" That was pretty much my response when I heard about it, too.

The Panasonic Home Chef 4-in-1 Countertop Multi-Oven (Model number NN-CD87KS, $479) is an advanced-technology microwave with a built-in air fryer. The inherent genius of the combination was immediately obvious to me. I had an air fryer, but it was not getting much use because I had to take it out and set it up every time I used it. It also requires cabinet and counter space, both in short supply in my kitchen.

When I read about the Panasonic Home Chef I realized if the air fryer was part of the microwave, always there and ready to go, I would do a lot more air frying than I did before. That is exactly what I experienced once I owned the unit, and I now cook delicious, low-fat fries all the time.

Not only is it built-in, but it also is an exceptionally good air fryer. The microwave carousel rotates to ensure that everything in the air fryer tray receives even heat and airflow, producing consistently excellent results.

As you can deduce from the 4-in-1 moniker, the Home Chef has two additional functions: a FlashXpress Broiler and a convection oven. It also has the look and tactile feel of a luxury product, which adds to the appeal, and the microwave functionality is state of the art. It has proved to be an incredibly hot seller (no pun intended) and dealers are selling out as soon as the product hits the shelves. If you want one, get your order in ASAP. (shop.panasonic.com)

