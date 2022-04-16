BOSTON — The Twins have found a Fenway Park habit they dislike even more than "Sweet Caroline:" Their players leaving early with an injury.

One day after knee trouble knocked Byron Buxton out of the game in the first inning, Sonny Gray departed in the second, having faced only seven batters before tightness in his right hamstring sent him walking off the mound and into the trainer's room. Rookie Josh Winder took over and pitched 5 1/3 innings with only one major mistake, but the Twins were shut out for the second time in three games, 4-0 by the Red Sox.

Gray, the veteran lefthander acquired during spring training, easily retired Boston on 11 pitches in the first inning, but walked J.D. Martinez on five pitches to open the second inning, then left a 2-2 sinker over the plate that Alex Verdugo slugged into the seats in center field, more than 420 feet away. He retired Trevor Story and Bobby Dalbec, but then signaled for manager Rocco Baldelli and athletic trainer Michael Salazar.

After a short discussion, Gray left the game. The Twins did not make an immediate roster move, apparently in hopes that Gray's tightness was due to cramping rather than a more serious injury.

Winder gave up a two-run third-inning home run to Xander Bogaerts to increase the deficit to four runs, but he and Jhon Romero held Boston scoreless for the rest of the game.

Unfortunately for the Twins, righthander Tanner Houck and relievers Matt Strahm and Garrett Whitlock did the same, giving up only five hits on the day. Minnesota also drew four walks, but went 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position to lose for the third time in four games.