Something smells with the feedlot trend, and it’s more than just the manure

"In three decades, much of southern and central Minnesota’s farmland has been transformed, mostly out of sight and little noticed, with look-alike, elongated buildings," Ron Way writes, like these chicken confinement sites above in Iowa. In these buildings, "tens of millions hogs, cattle and poultry live short lives in crowded crud, guzzling feed for fattening in prep for a one-way trip to slaughter." (Ryan J. Foley/The Associated Press)