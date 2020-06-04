Retail outlets throughout the Twin Cities have begun to slowly reopen this week after many temporarily shut their doors in the wake of violence that followed the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police cutody.

Many stores in Minneapolis and St. Paul were damaged as rioters looted, smashed in windows or painted graffiti on buildings.

Over recent days, customers have had to guess which stores are open, with many retailers choosing to limit their hours or close completely out of an abundance of caution after hundreds of businesses in Minneapolis and St. Paul were vandalized, looted or had doors and windows smashed in response to Floyd’s death.

Minneapolis-based Target, which has had a handful of its local stores damaged or looted in recent days, has reopened most of its stores in the Twin Cities area, including the St. Paul Midway store that sustained damage, and anticipates most other stores will open during the next couple of days, a company spokesman said Thursday.

The retailer announced earlier that it had altered hours or temporarily closed more than 200 of its Target stores across the country due to the unrest. Target CEO Brian Cornell has said the retailer hopes to reopen its Lake Street store, which was one of the first to be looted and damaged, before the end of the year.

The Cub Foods also are all open except two that sustained heavy damage, although hours have been altered to meet curfews. The stores on South 26th Avenue and West Broadway Avenue will be closed for the foreseeable future, the supermarket said.

On Thursday afternoon, many other major retail stores, grocers and pharmacies the Star Tribune called or visited in the metro area also were open — some still with windows and doors boarded up with plywood. Hours of operation varied widely and oftentimes were incorrect on company websites or Google searches.

The Walmart in West St. Paul was busy with shoppers buying garden supplies, groceries and other essentials though some of the windows were still boarded up.

At the reopened Maplewood Mall, customers waited patiently to get their eyebrows shaped in one shop, but several clothing stores and eateries remained closed.

On the east side of St. Paul, a CVS Pharmacy parking lot bustled with cars, while across Arcade Street a sign on the front door of the Walgreens said “We are CLOSED.”

About 400 CVS Pharmacy locations across the country have been damaged over the past several days. Most of these stores have since reopened.

In the Twin Cities area, six stores remained closed as of Thursday morning, but there were plans to reopen them as quickly as possible, a company spokeswoman said.

The Mall of America, which postponed its Monday opening, has yet to announce its reopening date.

Several stores in the suburbs were returning to normal hours as curfews outside Minneapolis and St. Paul were lifted. Rosedale Center reopened Tuesday.

