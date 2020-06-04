Politicians, civil rights legends and celebrities joined family members Thursday to mourn George Floyd in ways both rousing and uplifting, and for one long, poignant moment, silent.

The private memorial for Floyd, whose death after being pinned to the ground by Minneapolis police ignited a global cry of outrage and grief, was held in the sanctuary on the downtown Minneapolis campus of North Central University.

In spirited ebbs and flows of emotion and message, the Rev. Al Sharpton eulogized Floyd while at the same time calling for social change for African-Americans and others who feel oppression in this country.

But as boisterous as his eulogy was, Sharpton closed in a quiet and symbolic way, directing those in attendance to stand in silence for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the time representing how long one officer used his knee to pin Floyd by the neck last week as he pleaded “I can’t breathe” until falling motionless.

After the final second passed, Sharpton said, “That’s how long he was laying there.”

Turning his attention to the officers who held Floyd down, he added, “They had enough time.”

The Rev. Al Sharpton spoke during a memorial service Thursday for George Floyd at North Central University in Minneapolis.

Speaking in the sanctuary with Floyd’s gold casket before him, Sharpton said, “Go home. Get your rest, George. You changed the world, George.”

As the assembled filed out after the 92-minute service a crowd standing vigil chanted Floyd’s name and “If we don’t get no justice, they don’t get no peace,” with fists raised.

‘Get your knee off our necks’’

Sharpton said it’s not time to “sit here and act like we had a funeral on the schedule. George Floyd should not be among the deceased. He did not die of common health conditions. He died of a common American criminal justice malfunction.

“He died because there has not been the corrective behavior that has taught this country that if you commit a crime, it does not matter whether you wear blue jeans or a blue uniform, you must pay for the crime you commit.”

Sharpton, alluding to the police maneuver used to pin Floyd to the pavement, said,

“Get your knee off our necks.” Speaking to the largely masked, largely African-American crowd, he continued: “We don’t need no favors, just get off of us and we can do and be whatever we can be.”

The first of Floyd’s relatives to speak, Philonise Floyd, recalled growing up with his brother not having much, but being happy playing video games, football, and cooking and dancing with their mother. Those who knew him best called him Perry.

“Everywhere you go, you see people how they cling to him,” the brother said. “They wanted to be around him. ... George, he was like a general. He walks outside and everyone wanted to greet him, wanted to have fun with him. Guys doing drugs and smokers, you couldn’t tell, because when you spoke with George, you felt like you was the president.”

North Central University President Scott Hagan drew loud applause when he announced that the Christian school would start a scholarship in Floyd’s name dedicated to inspiring young black leaders. Hagan challenged other colleges to do the same, to rousing applause.

Also entering with the family was, in his dress blues with four stars on his shoulders. The chief fired the four officers charged in Floyd’s death.

Outside there was a mood of quiet anticipation. No chanting, shouting or singing, unlike so many public gatherings since Floyd’s death in Minneapolis and communities across the nation. Moments later, gospel music boom from loudspeakers to the mourners left outside.

Attendees lowered the masks and had their temperature taken upon entry, a stark reminder that the service is being held amid the COVID-19 epidemic. Seats were marked with names of attendees, with empty spots in accordance with social distancing requirements, but many there sat shoulder to shoulder.

In attendance were Gov. Tim Walz, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Police Chief Medaria Arradondo, who fired the four officers involved in Floyd’s arrest, along with civil rights leaders Martin Luther King III and the Rev. Jesse Jackson.

Also in attendance were actor Kevin Hart and rappers Master P and Ludacris, along with several members of the Minnesota Vikings and NBA standout Stephen Jackson, one of Floyd’s closest friends.

Tight end Kyle Rudolph and running back Alexander Mattison organized the team’s contingent that was joined by Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck.

“I felt like it was important,” Rudolph said of their presence. “This is our community. This is our home. I stand for what’s right and I’m against what’s wrong.”

Outside, tucked under conifers at Elliot Park, kitty-corner from the Trask Worship Center, homeless men huddled in tents, some covered in tarps, while throngs of cameras from national and international media stood on tripods.

Across the park, near a wading pool void of water, volunteers largely from the service industry set up tables to distribute free meals. Organizer and local chef Christopher Martin flipped hamburgers on propane and wood grills with another volunteer.

“I just wanted to cook for some people,” Martin said. “I don’t have a lot of money but thought maybe people would donate.”

Donations, including large ones from Nicollet Diner and USI Fiber, he said, allowed him to start grilling enough burgers, hot dogs and veggie burgers to feed about 2,500 people during the service today.

“White people coming here, feeling sad — what happens when all those white people go back to their jobs in the suburbs?” said Jennifer Schnarr of Burnsville, who is white and was outside the memorial venue. “People need to get out there every day.”

The event is the first of three this week to memorialize Floyd, a black man whose death has given added voice to the decadeslong nationwide debate over how people of color are treated by law enforcement throughout the country.

Another memorial is scheduled for Saturday in Raeford, N.C., where the 46-year-old Floyd was born. On Tuesday, a funeral will be held in Houston, where he lived much of his life until moving to the Twin Cities about five years ago. A private burial will follow that service.

Staff writers John Reinan, Mara Klecker, Rochelle Olson and Pam Louwagie contributed to this report.