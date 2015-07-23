Some Minnesota honeybees disappeared this fall. Blame mites and a warm autumn

An additional factor made the mites worse this year, however: a warm fall that has allowed queen bees to keep laying eggs long past when they usually would, Spivak said. If the brood keeps growing after a mite treatment, the mites will keep reproducing too — and the beekeeper might not know it’s happening unless they check. Apiarists should always check after a mite treatment to make sure it has worked, Spivak added.