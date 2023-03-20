Several lots of Gerber infant formula produced at an Eau Claire, Wis., factory have been recalled by the manufacturer due to bacterial contamination concerns.

Gerber Good Start SoothePro formula with use-by dates between July 4-16, 2024, are affected by the voluntary recall, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. No contamination has been detected in products and no sicknesses have been reported.

The products were made between Jan. 2 and Jan. 18 and are being recalled "out of an abundance of caution due to the potential presence of Cronobacter sakazakii," a common bacteria that can cause severe illness or even death in young infants.

The possibility of cronobacter contamination led to the shutdown of a major formula-producing plant in Michigan last year, which contributed to a nationwide shortage of formula.

The Eau Claire plant that produced the recalled Gerber formula was purchased last fall by Perrigo Company plc. That Ireland-based company, with North American headquarters in Michigan, now operates the Good Start brand in the U.S. and Canada. Nestlé operates the formula brand for Women Infants and Children (WIC) contracts.

"As part of our rigorous protocols to protect the safety of families and infants, we are proactively taking this action," Perrigo said in the news release.

Those seeking refunds or more information should call 1-800-777-7690. Affected lot codes are listed on the FDA website.