Burcum: Social Security changes will go ‘very very badly’

My Iowa grandmother drove her Buick well into her 90s, lived independently until her 100th birthday and continued vanquishing her children, grandchildren and then great-grandchildren at Scrabble, card and dice games until her passing in late 2023.
Given that mental sharpness, we figured she’d have no problem mastering the iPad given to her in her 90s so that she could email younger generations and follow their Facebook updates. I quickly realized how mistaken that assumption was soon after unboxing the Apple device.
Scrolling. How a cursor works. Apps and how to open them. Clicking on links. Hitting the send button. Checking the remaining charge on the device. All these were foreign concepts. She tried, but the iPad sat idle until a visitor navigated it for her.
I’m guessing many others have similar experiences introducing new devices or stepping into a tech-support role for older relatives. All of us who’ve shouldered this fulfilling, but sometimes frustrating responsibility intuitively understand why a recent move by the Social Security Administration to limit phone assistance for beneficiaries and push them online instead is problematic.
Among those sounding the alarm: Minnesota’s senior U.S. senator, Amy Klobuchar, who posted this commendably blunt language on social media recently. “Prediction: This will go very very badly. Seriously, have they no shame?”
Social Security, of course, provides “a foundation of income” for retirees, according to the Center for Budget and Policy Priorities (CBPP). Workers pay into the system and then collect a monthly payment upon reaching a qualifying age. “About 67 million people, or about 1 in every 5 U.S. residents, collected Social Security benefits in February 2024,” CBPP reports.