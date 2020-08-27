Many prominent individuals with heavy Twitter followers took to social media on Wednesday in an overwhelming show of support after the NBA and WNBA decided not to play games. The decision, started by the Milwaukee Bucks not taking the floor for Game 5 of their Round 1 playoff series with Orlando, stems from the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

