What is ‘social and emotional learning’ and why has it become a political flashpoint?

First it was Common Core. Then Critical Race Theory. Now, social and emotional learning.
That’s the latest education jargon term to leave academic circles and fuel a culture-war controversy over what students are taught in class. Such debate has stalled the Anoka-Hennepin school board, which must soon determine the fate of social and emotional lessons in the state’s largest school district.
“I’ll never vote for any of these programs aside from one we create here because then we can keep an eye on it,” Board Member Matt Audette said at a May 5 meeting, calling such programming “poison for our kids.”
Board Co-chair Kacy Deschene pushed back, citing research supporting the academic benefits of such lessons and overall parent and teacher support for the district’s current programming.
“I feel like we’re finding a solution for a problem that doesn’t exist,” Deschene said. “There’s not a problem except for perception.”
None of the board members responded to the Minnesota Star Tribune’s requests for comment this week.
Social and emotional learning concepts have been in classrooms for decades, said Faith Miller, an associate professor of school psychology at the University of Minnesota. But in recent years, the term has attracted pushback from conservatives concerned about ideologies in teaching.
“Topics in education are becoming more political and polarized,” Miller said. “Social and emotional learning is about helping students build really practical skills. That shouldn’t be a political issue.”