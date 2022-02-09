The top conservation officer at the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources was involved in a snowmobile crash last week that seriously injured a state senator – a fact that was not mentioned in the first two accident reports filed by the Morrison County Sheriff's Department.

Col. Rodmen Smith, director of the DNR Enforcement Division, filed his own DNR report on the incident, saying that Sen. John Jasinski, R-Faribault, ran into the rear end of Smith's snowmobile while Smith slowed to make a 90-degree left turn. They were trail riding with others on a "VIP'' event organized by a snowmobile advocacy group.

According to the enforcement chief's report, Jasinski's snowmobile tipped over and a trailing snowmobile, operated by Sen. Mark Johnson, R-East Grand Forks, ran into Jasinski on the ground. Johnson was not injured but Jasinski's injuries included a broken pelvis and fractured vertabrae, according to a statement from Jasinski.

"As I ran towards the two snowmobiles, others in the group were already rolling the snowmobiles apart,'' Smith wrote in his report. "I could see there was an individual that appeared to have been under the snowmobiles.''

He was referring to Jasinski, who was conscious and could speak clearly but was in pain. Jasinski told Smith at the scene that the left turn came up suddenly and that he was slowing to make the turn when the ski on his snowmobile crashed into the rear of the snowmobile track on Smith's machine.

Other DNR conservation officers went to the scene of the crash, including at least three who had assisted the approximately 75 snowmobilers participating in the Minnesota United Snowmobilers Association Winter Rendezvous Annual VIP ride from Cragun's Resort on Gull Lake to The Castaway Club on Lake Alexander. They all filed separate incident reports.

Conservation Officer Stephen Westby wrote about a conversation he had at the scene with Johnson, who told Westby that he was coming over a small hill which was fairly close to the sharp left turn. The senator said he saw "a large cloud of snow and was unable to see anyone or anything.'' He slowed down and attempted to turn out of the way of Jasinski but could not avoid the collision, Johnson told Westby.

The crash happened about 12:45 p.m. Friday on the side of 330th Street in Morrison County south of Shamineau Lake. The group had finished lunch at The Castaway Club, returned to riding and were westbound on a marked snowmobile trail within the road right-of-way. The crash happened where the trail turns southward away from the road. The pile-up was in the ditch beside the road.

"The left turn was not marked with a trail marker indicating the turn ahead,'' Smith wrote in his report. "As I slowed and started to make the turn, I felt an impact on the rear of my snowmobile.''

His report did not say if he was the group leader, where they were headed or how many snowmobiles were in the group, which organizers had divided into at least four subsets.

Jasinski was loaded onto a backboard and carried up the ditch to the road. An ambulance took him to the hospital in Staples, and he was later airlifted to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale. He has since been discharged. Messages were left Wednesday afternoon with Jasinski seeking to learn more about the crash and get an update on his recovery. Johnson declined to be interviewed, referring questions to Senate Republican spokesperson Rachel Aplikowski.

Smith was not injured and he reported that his snowmobile was not damaged. The Polaris 850 sleds ridden by Johnson and Jasinski were loaded onto a trailer and returned to Cragun's, the DNR reports said. The windshield on the sled Jasinski was riding was broken off.

Conservation Officer Westby said in his report that he contacted Morrison County Dispatch to have a sheriff's deputy take over crash investigation because "a Minnesota Conservation Officer was involved in the crash.''

The DNR did not immediately respond to questions from the Star Tribune, but a spokesman said officials are working to provide answers.

Late Tuesday afternoon, the Morrison County Sheriff's Office filed a follow-up investigative report that offered a third and more detailed version of the crash. The latest report noted that Jasinski and Johnson were riding 2022 snowmobiles owned by Polaris, "demo models with no registration displayed." Aplikowski said Polaris, an event sponsor, provided the sleds to all riders during the trail ride.

Also among the group, the report noted, was DNR Enforcement Director Smith. He told Sheriff's Deputy Mark Dziewczynski at the crash scene that Jasinski and Johnson were state senators, and "they are requesting that [the Morrison County Sheriff's Office] write the crash," the report read.

The follow-up report said that "Jasinski might have been traveling a little bit too fast heading into a left-hand turn in the trail and clipped the back of the snowmobile ridden by Chief Rod Smith, and then Jasinski's snowmobile rolled, causing him to fly off the machine receiving injuries." The initial report indicated Jasinski and Johnson were driving 10 mph.

Jasinski's snowmobile was then hit by Johnson's machine, the report continued. Smith came away without injuries, according to the report.

Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Mary Swenson said that law enforcement did not test any of the snowmobile operators for alcohol- or drug-related impairment because there was no evidence that anyone was under the influence at the time of the crash.

Dziewczynski, who wrote the revised report, said he asked Johnson, 38, whether he had a valid snowmobile safety certificate, which is required of anyone born since Jan. 1, 1977. Johnson explained that he has a certificate, and it was noted on his driver's license. However, the endorsement "did not transfer over," when he received his enhanced driver's license, the report read. The deputy wrote that the same scenario happened to him but advised Johnson that he would have to provide the certificate upon law enforcement's request.

Aplikowski said Johnson went to the DNR office in St. Paul and got his snowmobile safety certificate. Swenson said the sheriff's office requested Johnson's certificate, which has yet to arrive. She said Smith's presence at the scene was not initially noted because his "snowmobile received no damage, and he was not injured."