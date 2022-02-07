A Minnesota state senator was injured in a snowmobile crash in rural Morrison County on Friday, and said he plans to participate in the legislative session remotely.

Sen. John Jasinski, R-Faribault, sustained injuries including three broken ribs, a broken pelvis and fractured vertebrae in the accident, according to a statement the senator released Monday.

Jasinski and state Sen. Mark Johnson, R-East Grand Forks, were driving snowmobiles on a trail in Scandia Valley Township Friday afternoon, according to a news release from the Morrison County Sheriff's Office. As they approached a 90-degree turn, Johnson rear-ended Jasinski, causing him to be thrown from his snowmobile, the release said.

A North Memorial helicopter ambulance transported Jasinski to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale, according to his statement. Johnson, 38, was not injured, according to the Sheriff's Office release.

In his statement, Jasinski said his "physical recovery may be long," but he is expected to make a full recovery. He said he plans to "fully engage in this session" via remote access to hearings and floor sessions.

"I want my constituents to know they can continue to reach out for assistance, and I will do whatever I can to help," he said.