The Thursday morning rush hour is off to a rough start for early metro area commuters as freeways and highways remain snow- and slush-covered following the season's largest snowfall.

A jackknifed semi was blocking lanes on eastbound Interstate 94 at 6 a.m. near County Road 71 in Lake Elmo while other vehicles had slid into the ditch in the vicinity, Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic cameras show.

Spinouts and crashes also were blocking lanes on southbound I-35W near County Road 23 in Lino Lakes, eastbound Hwy. 212 at Eden Prairie Road and westbound Hwy. 610 near East River Road in Coon Rapids.

MnDOT crews spent the night clearing away more than 7 inches of snow in places such as Shakopee, Chanhassen and Norwood Young America. The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport picked up 6.9 inches of snow, a record for Valentine's Day. Other totals included 6.5 inches in Savage, Edina, Richfield, Bloomington and Waconia, according to the National Weather Service.

Cities that picked up between 5 and 6 inches included Burnsville, Cottage Grove, Forest Lake and Oak Grove, the weather service said.

Neither Minneapolis nor St. Paul had declared a snow emergency as of Thursday morning, but a few suburbs had. Among them, Hastings and Plymouth.







