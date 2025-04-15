Greater Minnesota

Snapchat use played a role in fatal Winona County crash, charges say

Eric Wittlief, 22, was charged on April 11 for his role in a 2021 wreck that killed a Stockton man.

By Sean Baker

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 15, 2025 at 7:06PM
FILE- This Aug. 9, 2017, file photo shows the Youtube, left, and Snapchat apps on a mobile device in New York. The leaders of a Senate panel have called executives from YouTube, TikTok and Snapchat to face questions on what the companies are doing to ensure young users' safety. The hearing Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, comes as the panel bears down on hugely popular social media platforms and their impact on children. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
This Aug. 9, 2017, file photo shows the YouTube, left, and Snapchat apps on a mobile device in New York. (Richard Drew/The Associated Press)

A Rochester-area man has been charged with criminal vehicular homicide in connection with a fatal 2021 collision attributed to distracted driving.

Investigators say Eric Wittlief, 22, of Oronoco, had been sending and receiving messages on Snapchat on the afternoon of Aug. 5, 2021, when his truck crossed the centerline of Hwy. 14 in Winona County and collided head-on with an oncoming sedan.

The passenger of the sedan, Christ G. Brown, 58, of Stockton, Minn., was airlifted to Gundersen Hospital in La Crosse, Wis., where he died the next day from blunt-force injuries.

Wittlief, who was bloodied and unconscious when troopers arrived, was airlifted to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester.

The driver of the sedan, who was also seriously injured in the crash, told officers that she had attempted to swerve out of the way, but was unable to avoid being hit head-on by the truck.

A reconstruction of the crash site confirmed Wittlief’s failure to stay in his lane caused the collision, the criminal complaint says.

A search of his phone revealed he had been active on social media while driving, including sending and receiving multiple Snapchat messages within minutes of the crash being reported.

Wittlief will make his first court appearance on May 14. The charge of criminal vehicular homicide carries a maximum sentence of 10 years.

Reached Tuesday, prosecutors in Winona County declined to comment on why it took nearly four years to bring the case forward.

about the writer

about the writer

Sean Baker

Reporter

Sean Baker is a reporter for the Star Tribune covering southeast Minnesota.

See Moreicon

More from Greater Minnesota

See More

Politics

Former GOP Chair Jennifer Carnahan among those vying in special primary to replace Justin Eichorn

MN GOP Chair Jennifer Carnahan waited for Second Lady Karen Pence and Lara Trump to take the stage on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 at Union Depot in St. Paul, Minn.

The winner of the GOP primary will move on to the April 29 special election against DFLer Denise Slipy for state Senate seat.

Greater Minnesota

Snapchat use played a role in fatal Winona County crash, charges say

FILE- This Aug. 9, 2017, file photo shows the Youtube, left, and Snapchat apps on a mobile device in New York. The leaders of a Senate panel have called executives from YouTube, TikTok and Snapchat to face questions on what the companies are doing to ensure young users' safety. The hearing Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, comes as the panel bears down on hugely popular social media platforms and their impact on children. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Greater Minnesota

‘Armed and dangerous’ man charged with murder in Moorhead is captured hundreds of miles away

card image