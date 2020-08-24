Snap Fitness owner Lift Brands has named the head of its Asia Pacific operations as its new CEO, the company’s second chief executive in less than a year.

Weldon Spangler, who became chief executive in September after leading Papa Murphy’s pizza, left in June to become a senior vice president at Subway.

Ty Menzies last week was named the new chief executive of Chanhassen-based Lift Brands, which also runs kickboxing franchise 9Round International, virtual company Fitness on Demand, YogaFit Studios Franchise and Steele Fitness.

“Our franchisees are weathering the COVID-19 storm, and we continue to support them with a strong leadership team,” Menzies said, in a statement. “We think that investing from within allows us to best support our franchise and we are excited to see what the future holds.”

The company last week also announced other executive changes.

Ali McElroy, former chief global development officer and chief legal officer, was promoted to president, international and chief legal officer.

Menzies

Andy Peat, former chief operating officer of Lift Brands for Australia and New Zealand, is now Lift Brands’ chief product officer.

Lift Brands hired Chris Caldwell to take Menzies’ former role as chief executive for Asia Pacific operations. Caldwell has had leadership roles at Bakers Delight, Pie Face, Lenard’s Chicken and other companies.

Lift Brands’ companies have more than a million members and 2,000 locations open or scheduled for development in more than 26 countries.

Twitter: @nicolenorfleet