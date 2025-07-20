Opinion | Survival isn’t success. Small businesses need deeper support.

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
It seems like every week, another beloved small business announces that it is closing — each one a loss not just for the economy, but for the soul of our neighborhoods. Behind many still-open storefronts is a fragile reality: businesses just barely hanging on.
In a July 11 article (“What does the closure of beloved restaurants and music stores mean for small businesses in Minnesota?”), the Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) points to “robust” growth, citing that 50% of businesses opened since 2019 were still operating five years later.
But is a 50% five-year survival rate truly good enough for the entrepreneurs who bring life, identity and economic resilience to our communities? We believe that Minnesotans deserve better, and that survival is too low a bar.
These closures are not isolated; they reflect deep issues. Especially for disadvantaged entrepreneurs in low-income neighborhoods, lack of access to traditional banking, government policy shifts, rising rents and lease issues stack the odds against long-term sustainability.
The reality facing small businesses today
Entrepreneurship is on the rise across the country, especially among Black women, who are launching businesses at higher rates than any other group. But opening a business is just the start. Sustaining it in today’s climate is increasingly difficult.
At Neighborhood Development Center (NDC), we’ve supported Twin Cities businesses for more than 30 years. We’ve seen too many that survive five years or more only to remain on the edge of collapse. Soaring costs, volatile leases and shifting economic conditions make it harder to build durable, resilient businesses.