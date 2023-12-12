Yia Vang's Slurp is back

The pop-up noodle shop Slurp from chef Yia Vang has returned for another chilly season, but in a new location. This time, the noodle-centric menu makes an appearance at Vang's Union Hmong Kitchen space at Graze Provisions + Libations food hall in Minneapolis' North Loop. Some favorites are back, including the spicy khao poon, along with new offerings like the Tim-Tim Noodles from chef Tim Truong (formerly of Soul Fu and Chelas), a twist on dandan noodles with spicy lamb Bolognese. Slurp is available only at the Graze location of UHK, 520 N. 4th St., Mpls., unionkitchenmn.com.

New seafood restaurant opens in downtown Minneapolis

801 Fish, the seafood-centric sibling restaurant to 801 Chophouse, is now open in the former McCormick & Schmick's in downtown Minneapolis (800 Nicollet Mall, 801fish.com). The restaurant offers "the comforts of the Midwest with a taste of the coast," according to its social media. 801 Fish is open for both lunch and dinner, giving downtown a new power-lunch option. Reservations are available through Open Table.

Bebe Zito Woodbury will open next month

Burgers and twisty, fun flavors of ice cream will land in Woodbury on Jan. 25. That's when Bebe Zito's first suburban location will open at 9120 Hudson Road, the fourth location from Gabriella Grant-Spangler and Ben Spangler.

Before that happens, the Bebe Zito team is dipping back into where it all began with a dreamy Willy Wonka-inspired pop-up at the Uptown location (704 W 22nd St., Mpls., bebezitomn.com). Available Friday through Sunday until Christmas Eve, the shop is transformed into a Wonka paradise with special dishes, decor and prizes. The menu includes a Chocolate Waterfall, the Silver Lining chocolate ice cream cloud, an Everlasting Gobstopper, a Candy Man Can and even a chocolate and caramel flavored edible balloon to round out the wonder.

Other Bebe Zito locations are at Eat Street Crossing and Market at Malcolm Yards food halls.

New chefs alert

Some culinary changes are afoot at Twin Cities restaurants:

D'Amico & Partners announced that Sam Gilman has taken the reins as executive chef of Cafe and Bar Lurcat (1624 Harmon Place, Mpls., lurcatminneapolis.com); expect menu changes and special events to mark the occasion. Among the new dishes: rainbow trout rillette with roe and house potato chips; chicory salad with endive, radicchio, butternut squash, pepitas, currants and maple vinaigrette; and herb tagliatelle with maitake mushrooms. Don't worry, favorites like ginger fried rice and the Lurcat burger aren't going anywhere. Before Lurcat, Gilman has worked at several local big-name restaurants, including Meritage, Bachelor Farmer, Sooki & Mimi and Surdyk's Side Bar.

And Bjorn Thompson is the new executive chef at the just-opened Breva and Masa & Agave in the Hotel Ivy in downtown Minneapolis. Thompson is a Minnesota native who has worked in kitchens in Las Vegas and the buzzy Terraza Waterfront Cafe in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. He returned to Minnesota earlier this year and ran the Vikings Table, the food truck for the Minnesota Vikings Foundation, before landing at the Apicii Hospitality-owned restaurants at Hotel Ivy.