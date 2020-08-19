SIT DOWN, TIMES EIGHT
Kenta Maeda on Tuesday became the first Twins pitcher to strike out eight batters in a row. Only two others — both lefties — had seven strikeouts in a row:
RHP Kenta Maeda, Aug. 18, 2020, vs. Milwaukee (W 4-3 11 inn.)
Eric Sogard, Avisail Garcia, Christian Yelich, Keston Hiura, Justin Smoak, Ryan Braun, Omar Narvaez, Ben Gamel
LHP Francisco Liriano, June 11, 2010, vs. Atlanta (W 2-1)
Martin Prado, Jason Heyward, Chipper Jones, Troy Glaus, Brian McCann, Yunel Escobar, Omar Infante
LHP Jim Merritt, July 21, 1966, at Washington (W 1-0)
Ken Harrelson, Frank Howard, Don Lock, Paul Casanova, Ken Hamlin, Ed Brinkman, Jim Hannan
