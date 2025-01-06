Siblings charged in fatal St. Paul drive-by shooting

Malik Rawls, 22, of Minneapolis and Jasmine Rawls, 23, of St. Paul were both charged Friday with two counts of second-degree murder and six counts of attempted second-degree murder. They face the same charges as Steven Rawls Jr., 25, of Minneapolis and Jarvis Sanders, 23, of Gary, Ind., in the killing of Andre Lorenzo Mitchell, a 26-year-old Minneapolis man who was shot seven times while sitting in his parked Mazda while two young children were in the backseat.