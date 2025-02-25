Animals from the recently closed SeaQuest aquarium and petting zoo in Rosedale Center could be headed to the Como and Minnesota zoos or other facilities licensed to receive them.
Shuttered SeaQuest aquarium’s animals to get new homes, perhaps at Como and Minnesota zoos
Court filings show the trustee overseeing the aquarium’s estate ordered the Rosedale location closed and the exotic animals be rehomed.
A trustee appointed to handle affairs for the bankrupt chain of indoor aquariums is working with the Association of Zoos & Aquariums (AZA) to find new homes for hundreds of animals still inside the Roseville location, according to court documents filed in federal bankruptcy court.
“There is imminent need to rehome the Minnesota Premises Animals on an immediate basis,” trustee Matt McKinlay said in court filings. “Failure to do so may jeopardize their health and safety.”
The AZA has contacted the Minnesota Zoo to help evaluate the needs of animals, part of a statement from the Apple Valley zoo said.
AZA also contacted St. Paul’s Como Zoo.
“While our capacity to take in animals is very limited, we are evaluating the possibility of providing a home for one or two species, depending on available and appropriate quarantine space” spokesman Matt Reinartz said.
McKinlay ordered the Roseville location closed last week but has kept “necessary staff” on the payroll to tend to and care for wallabies, Bengal cats, parrots, sharks, iguanas and hundreds of other exotic animals until new homes for them can be found.
He also reached an agreement with the nonprofit AZA, which agreed to find new homes for the animals. SeaQuest does not have the time or funds to continue exploring options for the sale of animals, McKinlay said in the filings.
SeaQuest filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in December after gross revenue dropped from $27 million two years ago to just over $15 million in 2024. The parent company, SeaQuest Holdings, also closed five of its 10 locations across the country after reports of animal abuse and neglect, dangerous human-animal interactions and filthy conditions came to light.
The Rosedale location was one of five that remained open. But it, too, had its problems.
Reports from the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service showed Rosedale failed five inspections, including not having a veterinarian on site to conduct quarterly evaluations, and the facility was not following appropriate methods to prevent and treat injured animals.
Overall, SeaQuest has violated portions of the federal Animal Welfare Act more than 100 times at its locations between 2019 and 2024, according to the Humane World for Animals, formerly the Humane Society of the United States.
The Roseville aquarium remains under investigation in Ramsey County, and a case is under review for charging considerations, the County Attorney’s Office said last week.
SeaQuest had proposed selling its assets, including animals, to Jeff Cox and Z&A Management LLC for $80,000. Cox is part of Noveen Capital, which already owns a 4% interest in SeaQuest. The sale was cancelled in late January.
McKinlay was appointed to oversee SeaQuest’s estate earlier this month. He ordered the Rosedale location closed to address the company’s liquidity crisis and animals relocated, court records show.
It was not immediately clear how soon the relocating process would commence.
