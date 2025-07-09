Opinion | Should a person bring kids into this world?

Obviously, there’s more to raising children than just being entertained, but the point that I want to make is that I used to dream of the chance to have my own children. I wanted them to adore their grandparents, my parents; to love all of my friends as their aunts and uncles; to explore the world with wide-eyed curiosity and know that I would be supporting their endeavors every step of the way. I used to have that dream. I no longer do. Growing up in tandem with the rapid collapse of the world has stripped that dream from my grasp.