Introduction: Host Michael Rand takes a look at Todd McShay's mock draft and can't help but notice a theme. McShay has five quarterbacks being chosen in the first round — four of them in the No. 12 through No. 19 spots where the Vikings are likely to pick in the 2022 draft. If the Vikings miss the playoffs this season and clean house, an offseason trade of Kirk Cousins makes sense — and it makes even more sense if the Vikings can start over with a QB in the 2022 draft.

6:00: Gophers football beat writer Randy Johnson joins the show for a breakdown of this year's Gophers recruiting class in conjunction with Wednesday's signing day. Also up for discussion: The impact of the transfer portal and expectations for the Gophers next season.

19:00: Rand answers a few questions from listeners, including a big one — Why has D'Angelo Russell had such an impact for the Wolves on defense this season?

25:00: The Gophers men's basketball team survived sloppy play and improved to 9-1 with a win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

