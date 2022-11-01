Introduction: Host Michael Rand takes stock of the first seven games of the Timberwolves' season and sees reasons for patience as well as the potential to need a different plan. If this doesn't look more cohesive after 20 games, the recommendation is this: move D'Angelo Russell to the bench and lean into the players you are committed to long-term.

7:00: Andrew Krammer joins Rand for a film review of the Vikings' most recent victory. They've been great in the red zone lately, and it's come in a variety of ways. Plus thoughts on the Vikings and if they should make any moves at the trade deadline.

28:00: The Wild returns home a much different team.

