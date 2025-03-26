St. Louis Park’s Shoppes at Knollwood, which is for sale, could lose its Kohl’s

The Shoppes at Knollwood, a 60-year-old major outdoor retail center in St. Louis Park, is for sale, and its listing contained a surprise: It may be losing its Kohl’s.
The Kohl’s currently occupies 48,000 square feet of space. But the listing by commercial brokerage CBRE shows that space vacant.
Christian Williams, a CBRE executive vice president based in Chicago, said the department store’s lease on the property is ending next year, and the department-store chain has not at this time renewed the lease.
“Because they don’t have a contractual right for the space after the lease matures, it could be re-tenanted by others, or Kohl’s could negotiate to stay,” Williams said.
A Kohl’s spokesperson declined to comment on the company’s Knollwood plans.
In January, the Menomonee Falls, Wis,-based Kohl’s announced it would close 27 “underperforming stores” of its 1,150 locations. None of the targeted stores were in Minnesota.
Other big-box retailers have expressed interest in the Kohl’s location, Williams said, declining to name the companies.
”It’s a number of big-box users that are not currently in that area," he said.