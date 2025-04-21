Business

ShopHQ owner lays off another 72 workers, anticipates closing Eden Prairie operations

IV Media has cut 200 workers in multiple rounds of layoffs.

By Emma Nelson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 21, 2025 at 6:48PM
IV Media owner Manoj Bhargava, who is the billionaire behind 5-Hour Energy drinks. (5-Hour Energy)

Layoffs are continuing at IV Media, which said in a filing Monday it anticipates closing the Eden Prairie operations of home shopping network ShopHQ.

The company said in a filing with the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development it would lay off 72 workers starting June 16.

IV Media started cutting employees in December amid ongoing financial struggles, and this round brings the total number of affected workers to 200.

It was unclear Monday afternoon whether the company would continue operations. A company spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

ShopHQ under its different iterations was at one time the third largest home shopping network behind QVC and HSN.

When IV Media notified the state in December that it would lay off 122 workers in February, a spokesperson said the company was “embracing new opportunities” as consumers shifted away from traditional cable services.

“By focusing on innovative strategies such as produced content, social selling, and video-on-demand, we are ensuring we meet our customers where they are and deliver the experiences they value most,” the spokesperson said.

A lot has changed since then.

The highest tariffs in a century have added a heavy layer of uncertainty, raising the prices of imported goods — especially from China — and prompting consumers to pull back on spending. Impulse purchases, shopping networks’ bread and butter, are often among the first to go.

The QVC Group, the company behind the QVC and HSN shopping channels, announced last month it was laying off about 900 employees.

IV Media bought ShopHQ and associated brands from iMedia for $55 million in 2023, after iMedia filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

IV Media owner Manoj Bhargava said at the time he knew little about the businesses he was stepping into, but planned to invest at least $20 million in ShopHQ.

At the time, ShopHQ employed about 500 people.

Emma Nelson

Editor

Emma Nelson is a reporter and editor at the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

