ShopHQ owner lays off another 72 workers, anticipates closing Eden Prairie operations

Layoffs are continuing at IV Media, which said in a filing Monday it anticipates closing the Eden Prairie operations of home shopping network ShopHQ.
The company said in a filing with the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development it would lay off 72 workers starting June 16.
IV Media started cutting employees in December amid ongoing financial struggles, and this round brings the total number of affected workers to 200.
It was unclear Monday afternoon whether the company would continue operations. A company spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
ShopHQ under its different iterations was at one time the third largest home shopping network behind QVC and HSN.
When IV Media notified the state in December that it would lay off 122 workers in February, a spokesperson said the company was “embracing new opportunities” as consumers shifted away from traditional cable services.
“By focusing on innovative strategies such as produced content, social selling, and video-on-demand, we are ensuring we meet our customers where they are and deliver the experiences they value most,” the spokesperson said.
A lot has changed since then.