2 men killed while shooting at each other outside, St. Paul police say

Two men shot at each early Friday and neither survived, officials said.
The gunfire occurred about 4:20 a.m. in the 400 block of Front Avenue, police said.
Officers arrived at the scene and saw a man with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper torso, according to police. Medics declared him dead at the scene.
The other man showed up at a nearby fire station, also having been shot multiple times, police said. He was taken by emergency medical responders to Regions Hospital and died there.
“Preliminary evidence suggests the two victims exchanged gunfire with one another, leading to their deaths,” a police statement read.
One of the guns was recovered at the scene by police.
Police said they were working to determine the circumstances surrounding the deaths.
The men’s identities have yet to be released.