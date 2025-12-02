Shooting in St. Paul’s East Side injures four people

Four people were injured in a shooting on St. Paul’s East Side on Monday afternoon.
The shooting was reported around 4:30 p.m. in the area of 4th Street E. and Earl Street near a Dairy Queen and a couple of blocks from American Indian Magnet School. None of the victims’ injuries were life-threatening, said Nikki Muehlhausen, a spokesperson for the St. Paul Police Department.
Two of the victims were located at the intersection, while another two were found farther down the 1000 block of 4th Street E. As of 7 p.m., police were using dogs and drones to search the area fo any additional victims and evidence.
No arrests were announced. Police believe there is no remaining threat to the public, Muehlhausen said. Police were still blocking the intersection hours after the shooting was reported.
St. Paul City Council Member Cheniqua Johnson, who represents the area, did not immediately return a request for comment Monday.
Although there is no standard definition of a mass shooting, four or more victims injured in one incident, not including a shooter, is considered as such by the Gun Violence Archive, which tracks gun violence across the U.S.
According to the Gun Violence Archive, Monday’s incident is St. Paul’s first mass shooting of 2025, a year that the city has seen a drop in gun violence.
Through November, the city recorded 65 nonfatal shooting victims, down from 99 as of the same period in 2024, according to St. Paul police. Homicides have dropped from 26 last year to 12 this year.