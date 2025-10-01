Greater Minnesota

Sheriff: Father fatally shot son to end attack on family with pipe at southern Minnesota farm

The father opened fire while one brother was attacking the other, according to the sheriff.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 1, 2025 at 6:22PM
Joshua Petersen, whose family members were granted court orders for protection from him in 2022, was illegally at the home and hiding in one of the outbuildings when he attacked his mother with a metal pipe as she tried to enter.

A man fatally shot his adult son who had violently attacked his parents and brother with a metal pipe at a southern Minnesota farm last week, law enforcement revealed Wednesday.

The attacks and shooting occurred late in the afternoon Sept. 24 at the Petersen family farmhouse about 13 miles northwest of Albert Lea, according to the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office.

Joshua Robert Petersen, 45, was shot twice in the chest, the Sheriff’s Office said. He was taken by emergency medical responders to a Rochester hospital, where he died about three hours later.

Injured during the conflict were his parents, David Gerald Petersen, 71, Shari Gail Petersen, 69, and their son, Jason David Petersen, 47.

According to a statement released Wednesday by Sheriff Ryan Shea:

Joshua Petersen, whose family members were granted court orders for protection from him in 2022, was illegally at the home and hiding in one of the outbuildings when he attacked his mother with a metal pipe as she tried to enter.

David Petersen came to his wife’s aid, prompting his son to attack him with the pipe.

Joshua Petersen then hit his brother with the pipe and took him to the ground while punching him in the face repeatedly.

“That is when Dave used a pistol and shot Joshua, stopping the attack,” the sheriff’s statement read.

Jason Petersen called 911, as did Shari Petersen after going in the house to check on two children inside.

The parents and Jason Petersen waited for law enforcement and emergency medical responders to arrive.

“All three were cooperative on scene,” Shea wrote.

The Sheriff’s Office investigation continues in the incident, and a case will be forwarded to the County Attorney’s Office to determine whether any charges are warranted.

In her petition for an order for protection, Shari Petersen told the court that over the years Joshua Petersen has said he wished she would die, accused her of stealing papers from his home, disabled doorknobs at her house and “threatened to destroy me and my husband.” David Petersen’s petition alleged Joshua Petersen broke into the family’s home and stole documents that he then posted on social media.

Jordan Petersen’s petition accused his brother of sending him hundreds of harassing messages, including one that said he would ruin his life, “just like your mommy and daddy did me.”

Joshua Petersen allegedly violated those orders in August 2024 and again in October 2024 with social media posts mentioning a family member by name and sending numerous text messages to Shari Petersen.

