Sheriff: Father fatally shot son to end attack on family with pipe at southern Minnesota farm

A man fatally shot his adult son who had violently attacked his parents and brother with a metal pipe at a southern Minnesota farm last week, law enforcement revealed Wednesday.
The attacks and shooting occurred late in the afternoon Sept. 24 at the Petersen family farmhouse about 13 miles northwest of Albert Lea, according to the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office.
Joshua Robert Petersen, 45, was shot twice in the chest, the Sheriff’s Office said. He was taken by emergency medical responders to a Rochester hospital, where he died about three hours later.
Injured during the conflict were his parents, David Gerald Petersen, 71, Shari Gail Petersen, 69, and their son, Jason David Petersen, 47.
According to a statement released Wednesday by Sheriff Ryan Shea:
Joshua Petersen, whose family members were granted court orders for protection from him in 2022, was illegally at the home and hiding in one of the outbuildings when he attacked his mother with a metal pipe as she tried to enter.
David Petersen came to his wife’s aid, prompting his son to attack him with the pipe.
Joshua Petersen then hit his brother with the pipe and took him to the ground while punching him in the face repeatedly.