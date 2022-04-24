Shelby Frank of the Gophers set a program record in the women's discus on Saturday in the Louisiana State Alumni Gold track and field meet in Baton Rouge.

Frank, a sophomore from Grand Forks, N.D., won the event with a toss of 196 feet, 3 inches. Her throw is the longest in the Big Ten this season, and the fifth best in Division I.

Seven other Minnesota field athletes also took first place, including Kaleb Siekmeier in the men's discus (186-3).

Other men's winners were Kostas Zaltos in the hammer throw (229-0), Kyle Atkinson in shot put (59-5) and Mike Herauf in pole vault (17-2¾).

On the women's side, the Gophers' Tess Keyzers won in weight throw (201-1), Lexy Berger in pole vault (13-6½) and Tiera Robinson-Jones in triple jump (43-1½, third best in program history).

On the track, Finn Schirmer was sixth in the men's 100-meter dash in 10.28 seconds — second best program time. Janielle Josephs was third in the women's 400 in 52.73 — third best in program history.

U baseball falters late

Penn State edged the Gophers 2-1 on Saturday afternoon at Siebert Field in Big Ten baseball, scoring four runs on six singles in the eight inning to break a tie.

J.P. Massey allowed only one run — on Billy Gerlott's homer — in six innings for Minnesota (11-25, 2-9 Big Ten). The Gophers scored their run in the seventh on Ron Sweeny's groundout with the bases loaded. Penn State is 16-20, 6-8.

U softball team loses

The Gophers softball team lost 6-1 to Maryland before a sellout crowd at Jane Sage Cowles Stadium. Courtney Wyche pitched a three-hitter for the Terrapins (25-19, 11-5 Big Ten); she struck out four, walked two.

The first six Maryland players got on base in its four-run third inning.

Minnesota (20-19-1, 6-8), which scored its one run on a wild pitch, retired the jersey of former All-America player Gretchen Larson during a pregame ceremony.

U golfers tied for 10th

The Gophers women's golf team was tied for 10th place with Penn State after two rounds of the Big Ten Championship at Fox Chapel Golf Club in Pittsburgh. The Gophers shot 301 the second day for a 600 total. Michigan led the field with a 2-under 566.

Minnesota's top golfer was Grace Curran after her 1-over 72 for a 149 total. She was tied for 36th place.

Etc,

Augustana shot a second round score of 328 for a 634 total and a 39 shot lead over Wayne State in the NSIC women's golf tournament in Smithville, Mo. Abbey Kurmel of Wayne State was the individual leader after two 76s for a 152; Shannon McCormick of the Vikings was two shots back.