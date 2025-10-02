She turned the world on with her smile. But where will Mary Tyler Moore’s hat land?

During an interview, Levine spoke about his hopes for the future of Moore’s wardrobe. (Although he could not say precisely how many garments his wife left behind, Levine noted that she had insisted on 100 linear feet of closet space when designing their Greenwich home. “You can be assured that she had that all well filled,” he said.) His wife had not stipulated in her will that anything in particular be done with her clothes, but Levine said he would like to see them end up at a major institution, perhaps in a permanent installation. Everyone seems to agree that The Hat, in particular, is a museum piece.