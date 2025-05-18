Mary Tyler Moore collection, including TV memorabilia and art, to be auctioned off

The iconic “M” mounted on the wall of Minneapolis newswoman Mary Richards’ on-screen apartment in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” will be auctioned off as part of the TV legend’s collection.
In June, Doyle Auctioneers and Appraisers will auction off artwork, awards, jewelry, furnishings, decor and memorabilia from Mary Tyler Moore’s home in Greenwich, Conn. Items up for sale include original Al Hirschfeld drawings of Moore’s roles in “The Dick Van Dyke Show” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” as well as an unused ticket to the 1977 series finale of the Minneapolis-set show.
The collection also includes three renderings of the Minneapolis statue on Nicollet Mall, commemorating the moment in the opening credits in which Moore’s character throws her tam in the air. There are also scripts from some of Moore’s television appearances and a scrapbook made for Moore after she hosted “Saturday Night Live.”
Notable artwork includes two portraits of the actress by Peter Max and two by Everett Raymond Kinstler, as well as two large-scale sculptures by Italian contemporary artist Mimmo Paladino. People also can bid on a rare Polaroid by Annie Leibovitz of Moore and Dick Van Dyke, along with other vintage photographs.
Moore, whose portrayal of a single woman working as a news producer broke down stereotypes and inspired a generation of young women, died at age 80 in 2017. Minnesotans have long claimed Moore because of the show, which won 29 Emmys.
Items from the collection are being showcased in Beverly Hills and New York ahead of a live auction on June 4.