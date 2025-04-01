Lawsuit: Twin Cities pediatrician altered records in shaken baby murder case as part of conspiracy

A federal racketeering lawsuit alleges that the leading child abuse pediatrician in Minnesota manipulated medical records which directly led to murder charges against a daycare provider for the death of a toddler in Minneapolis more than seven years ago.
The lawsuit was filed in February in U.S. District Court by attorney Jay Reinan on behalf of William Reynolds, whose wife, Sylwia Pawlak-Reynolds, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder in Hennepin County in 2018 for the death of 11-month old Gabriel Cooper. Pawlak-Reynolds was in Poland when she was charged, and has been living there ever since.
Dr. Nancy Harper, the Child Abuse Pediatrics Fellowship Program Director at the University of Minnesota, was the investigative source for the murder charge and is the lead defendant in the lawsuit.
Reinan said the 113-page complaint shows how Harper deploys a national playbook around aggressive prosecution of child abuse cases and shaken baby syndrome within the Twin Cities medical community.
“When she does that, she takes the baby away from the other clinicians and hospitalists that would normally care for this baby and makes this her own domain or the domain of the child protection team,” Reinan said. “The concealed, secret policies and procedures that she has put into place at these hospitals prevent other doctors from documenting conflicting opinions that might weaken her child abuse diagnosis.”
More importantly, Reinan said, Harper’s pursuit can unnecessarily separate children from their parents using the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office and child protection services. The lawsuit claims Harper has essentially been given final “prosecutorial discretion in Hennepin County child abuse cases.”
Dr. Bazak Sharon, who specializes in pediatric infectious disease and was head of the U’s Covid-19 pediatric clinic, claims in the lawsuit that Harper directed hospital policy. Sharon says he was forced to resign in 2023 after nearly 17 years, because he voiced disagreement with how the child abuse team was handling head trauma cases.
In the suit, Sharon details the internal policies for hospitals that staff U of M physicians. He claims those policies allowed Harper to disregard “important medical opinions and findings” of other clinicians if they made it more difficult to prosecute child abuse cases. He also provides an example of a child he was treating who was investigated for abuse over Sharon’s objections. The child and his brother were separated from their parents and placed in foster care for months. The abuse case was ultimately dropped.