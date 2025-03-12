WASHINGTON — The Senate Democratic leader said Wednesday that Democrats would refuse to back a stopgap bill to fund the government through Sept. 30, significantly raising the chances of a government shutdown at the end of the week.
Senate Democrats balk at funding extension, raising the risk of a shutdown
Sen. Chuck Schumer, the Senate Democratic leader, instead urged Republicans to consider another extension to weigh individual spending bills.
“Our caucus is unified on a clean April 11 CR that will keep the government open and give Congress time to negotiate bipartisan legislation that can pass,” Schumer said, using the shorthand for a continuing resolution to extend federal funding temporarily.
Democrats have been dubious about the Republican-drafted bill passed by the House on Tuesday, which would keep federal spending going at roughly current levels for the next six months, saying it would give the Trump administration too much leeway to continue efforts to drastically overhaul the government. The bill would need the support of at least eight Democrats to overcome procedural hurdles and come to final vote.
Federal funding is set to lapse at 12:01 a.m. Saturday if Congress does not act before then to extend it.
Any changes in the House bill or another extension would require the House to return and approve it, which is highly unlikely. Republican leaders deliberately adjourned the chamber and left town after passing the legislation Tuesday to effectively force the Senate to accept their funding legislation.
The standoff puts Senate Democrats at risk of being blamed for any shutdown even as they complain about Trump administration disruptions to federal agencies. But they are under pressure from House Democrats and activists to stand against President Donald Trump and Elon Musk as the new administration seeks to dismantle broad swaths of the federal bureaucracy.
With two days left before the shutdown, there is still time for a reversal by Democrats when the potential implications of a shutdown become clearer.
Schumer’s announcement came as House Democratic leaders, gathered for a retreat in Virginia on Wednesday, pleaded with their Senate counterparts to follow their lead and oppose the government funding bill.
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., the minority leader, called the measure “a power grab that further unleashes and entrenches Elon Musk’s efforts” and applauded his caucus for sticking together Tuesday in voting against it and sending a clear message of repudiation for its policies on the House floor. All but one Democrat opposed the measure in the House.
Annie Karni contributed from Leesburg, Virginia.
Carl Hulse
A familiar scene has played out over and over in the U.S. House: Republicans, unable to approve federal funding legislation on their own, edge toward a risky government shutdown, until Democrats swoop in with the votes needed to prevent catastrophic disruptions.